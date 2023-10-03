Bangladesh ranks second highest in loan default in South Asia

The loan default rate in Bangladesh is now 10.11 per cent of the total loans. This rate in Sri Lanka, facing an economic crisis, is 13.33 per cent. In Pakistan this is 7.4 per cent.

The rate of defaulted loans in India is low. In the first quarter of this year (January-March) India's loan default rate came down to 3.9 per cent. The country's central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), predicts this will fall to 3.6 per cent next year.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)'s distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said many countries including India have managed to rein in default loans. They have managed to do this by strictly enforcing the bankruptcy law and also through monitoring by the central bank and other institutions. In Bangladesh too, the institutions must be strengthened in order to rein in defaulted loans.

The World Bank publishes an account of the default loans of various countries on its website. This reveals that Bangladesh's default loans are on a steady rise. In 2013 Bangladesh default loan rate was 4.8 per cent. The next year, that is, 2014, it jumped up to 9.4 per cent.

According to the World Bank figures, in 2018 Bangladesh's default loan rate went near 10 per cent. It decreased somewhat after that. According to Bangladesh bank records, default loans have gone up again.

The World Bank website carries the picture of India's loan default too. According to them, in 2017 India's defaulted loans constituted 10 per cent of its total loans, which fell to 6.6 per cent in 2021.