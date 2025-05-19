Land route restrictions threaten Bangladesh’s exports to India

India accounts for 3.75 per cent of Bangladesh’s total exports, which stand at approximately USD 4.5 billion. India is Bangladesh’s 9th largest export destination. On the other hand, Bangladesh imports around USD 9 billion worth of goods from India—over 14 per cent of its total imports. Bangladesh mainly imports raw materials for industries from India. According to India's Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh ranks 8th among India’s top 10 export destinations.

According to EPB data for FY 2023–24, among the goods exported to India, ready-made garments account for USD 550 million. In the last fiscal, processed agricultural products earned USD 160 million, plastic products USD 44 million, cotton and cotton yarn waste USD 31.3 million, and furniture USD 6.5 million.

NBR data offer slightly different perspective, as it includes specific port-wise export details. The NBR data shows that Bangladesh exported USD 555.7 million worth of garments to India in the same fiscal year, of which USD 422.9 million (76 per cent) were transported via land routes. Last year, 530 companies exported garments via land ports. Apart from Indian local firms, international brands like Marks & Spencer and Levi’s imported garments from Bangladesh for the Indian market.

One major exporter using land routes is AKH Fashion Limited of the AKH Group, which exported garments worth USD 12.2 million via land ports in the last fiscal year.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, AKH group’s Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Abul Kashem said, “Previously, exports via land would take just one or two days. Now, maritime export will take up to 21 days because goods must first be shipped from Chattogram to Colombo (Sri Lanka), and from there to Nhava Sheva.”

He warned that such delays could damage export.

Beyond garments, exports of processed food, plastic goods, furniture, yarn waste, and fruit drinks through now-restricted land ports amounted to USD 76.6 million last fiscal year, involving 166 exporters. These companies mainly serve five of India’s seven northern states, where Bangladeshi goods had gained market traction. Exporters see the rerouting as a major obstacle to retaining these markets.

PRAN-RFL Group is one of the major exporters in this category. It has established a strong market presence in India’s northern states over many years. In the last fiscal year, the group exported USD 50 million worth of goods to India, with 68 per cent—or USD 33.8 million—shipped via newly restricted land routes. On Sunday, following the ban, 17 PRAN truck shipments were halted at the Burimari-Chengrabandha land port.

Asked, PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We had built a strong market in these Indian states, which will be very difficult to retain now. We don’t want either Indian or Bangladeshi businesses to suffer. A constructive dialogue between the two governments is essential to resolve the issue.”

Furniture manufacturer Hatil, which has showrooms in India, exported USD 650,000 worth of wooden furniture to India via Benapole and Burimari land routes last fiscal year. Of these, 87 per cent were exported through Burimari, which is now under restriction.

Hatil Chairman Selim H Rahman told Prothom Alo that the restrictions would hamper their furniture exports, especially since transporting goods through Benapole will be more expensive. He also mentioned that from August, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry will make it mandatory for furniture exports to be certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). He warned that continued imposition of such non-tariff barriers will severely challenge future exports.