Corruption topmost problem, say 68pc businesspersons

Corruption is the main problem for businesses in the country. Around 68 per cent of businesspersons in the country see corruption as the topmost problem for trade and commerce. The second ranking problem is an inefficient bureaucracy, as perceived by around 55 per cent. And 46 per cent of the businesspersons identify foreign exchange instability as the third ranking problem.

These problems were highlighted in the executive opinion survey 'The State of the Business Environment in Bangladesh'. The survey was conducted in Bangladesh by the Centre of Policy Dialogue (CPD) with support from the World Economic Forum. The survey findings were released yesterday, Wednesday, at a press briefing held at the CPD office in Dhanmondi of the capital. CDP's research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem shed light on various findings of the survey.