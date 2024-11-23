Index marked downward trend last week as DSE lost 130.75 points

Bangladesh's stock market showed a downward trend last week as it lost 130.75 points and stable market to level 5198.

The percentage change for the broad index was 1.70 per cent. Market participation was (minus)-15.92 per cent compared to the previous week. The average daily turnover of the market was Tk4.66 billion.

Bangladesh is experiencing substantial economic and banking sector transformations, marked by significant developments across various industries.

The cost of the MRT-5 metro rail project was slashed by Tk 68.98 billion after a reassessment by the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), demonstrating the significant savings achievable through reevaluation of mega projects.

Concurrently, the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) aims to allocate 1,089 vacant plots and rejuvenate inactive industrial units to stimulate entrepreneurship, inviting applications from interested parties.