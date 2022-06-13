Dollar exchange rate now stands at Tk 92.40

Bangladesh Bank has brought down the value of the taka against the dollar by 50 paisa. The exchange rate has now been fixed at Tk 92.50, from the previous Tk 92. Bangladesh Bank is referring to this as the 'interbank rate'. With this, the central bank has increased the rate of the dollar by over Tk 6 in the last two months.

Dollars have been sold to the banks at this new rate in order to pay up the government import bills. So this is the official dollar exchange rate. The government and international agencies calculate the taka value against the dollar at this rate.