Bangladesh Bank introduces currency swap with commercial banks

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has introduced US dollars and currency (taka) swap between the central bank and commercial banks for a minimum of seven days to a maximum of 90 days.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) of the central bank issued this notification on Thursday. The BB said the new system will be considered effective immediately.

The central bank said that if commercial banks have surplus dollars, they can now borrow the equivalent amount by depositing it in the BB. Both the BB and commercial banks will benefit from this system, stated the central bank notification.