Basundhara given special privileges four days before govt fall

Concerned officials of the central bank say that during the movement of the Students against Discrimination, a letter in this regard was sent to the National Bank on 31 July at the insistence of the governor at the time, Abdur Rouf Talukder. Earlier Bangladesh Bank had given its approval to the National Bank proposal. On 5 August the government of Sheikh Hasina fell in the face of the student-people's movement.

In the letter sent to National Bank, the central bank said, "This approval cannot be used as a precedence for any other clients of the bank or for any clients of others banks regarding rescheduling of loans."

And so the bank officials describe that privilege provided to Basundhara Group as rare.

When two senior officials of Basundhara Group were contacted about this matter, they refused to make any comment.

National Bank has been steeped in all sorts of problems for long. According to officials of the bank, they are facing an extreme liquidity crisis, not having been able to recover loans.

Their normal banking activities have slowed to a near standstill. Even cheque clearance has been held up as the bank has deficit in its current account with Bangladesh Bank.

Many of the branch managers remain absent from office. At the end of June the bank's loans stood at Tk 427.39 billion (Tk 42 thousand 737 crore). Of this, the non-performing loans stand at Tk 209.29 billion (Tk 20 thousand 929 crore), that is, 40 per cent of the total loans.