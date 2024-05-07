National Bank destroyed by all quarters

Major changes were brought about to the board of directors of the first generation National Bank in 2009, immediately after the Awami League-led ‘mahajote’ (grand alliance) came to power.

It was in that year that the control of the bank went to the hands of Zainul Haque Sikder, chairman of the Sikder Group. He installed his wife, children, relatives and party leaders on the board of directors, sealing his full control over the bank.

Irregularities began and good investors left. Prior to that it had gained repute as one of the top banks of the country.

Bangladesh Bank’s inspection revealed that after the bank went to the hands of the Sikder family, there were incidents of unwarranted interference by board and loans in various phony names.

Around six years after the changes in the board, Bangladesh Bank appointed an observer to National Bank. But the financial sector regulatory body took no further action. In fact, several regulatory agencies simply sang the same tune along the Sikder family and the other agencies that sided with them. As a result, National Bank just deteriorated further.