Politics and power even couldn't save Padma Bank

According to Padma Bank's financial records, the bank's deposits at the end of December 2023 stood at Tk 61.86 billion (Tk 6,186 crore). Of this, the deposits of state-owned institutions and banks amount to Tk 28.5 billion (Tk 2,850 crore). At the end of December the bank's loans totalled Tk 54.4 billion (Tk 5,440 crore). Of this, default loans alone stood at Tk 35.5 billion (Tk 3,550 crore). That means, around 62 per cent of the distributed loans were in default.

The bank's revenue from the loans is not enough to cover the interest on deposits. As a result, every year Padma is counting huge losses. And as the bank is not being able to return the money of depositors, client confidence is at an all-time low. At this juncture an initiative was taken to convert the Tk 28.5 billion (Tk 2,850 crore) received from the government sector into shares, but this did not yield results.

Under these circumstances, the chairman of the bank's board of directors, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, resigned at the end of January this year. Since then Sonali Bank's managing director Afzal Karim has been the acting chairman of Padma Bank. He is the bank's director, representing Sonali Bank.

At the end of 2023, the deposits of the state-owned Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) in Padma Bank amounted to Tk 10 billion (Tk 1000 crore) and deposits of the Climate Change Trust Fund and Climate Change Trust totalled Tk 7.6 billion (Tk 760 crore). Of the remaining deposit of just over Tk 10 billion (Tk 1000 crore), some are of Jiban Bima Corporation, Sadharan Bima Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Titas Gas, Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL), Islamic Foundation, Narayanganj Dockyard and Engineering Works and a few other organisations. Not all these organisations are getting their deposits returned back to them, and some are not even getting any interest.