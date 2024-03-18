Padma-EXIM sign MoU, merged bank to run as EXIM

The private sector Padma Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the EXIM Bank with an aim of merger. It is learnt that after the merger it will operate under the name EXIM Bank.

The MoU has been signed at the Bangladesh Bank office today, Monday. EXIM Bank MD Feroz Hossain and Padma Bank MD Tarek Reaz Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.