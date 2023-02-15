US retail sales rebound on biggest gain since 2021

Retail sales in the United States rebounded in January, government data showed Wednesday, logging the biggest gain since early 2021 as policymakers watch for signs that consumer spending is cooling in the longer run.

The US central bank has been working to ease demand as officials try to rein in stubborn inflation, raising interest rates rapidly over the past year.

While there have been signals that the effects of policy are rippling across sectors including consumer spending, the latest data could spark concern.

Retail sales bounced by three per cent last month to $697.0 billion after two months of contraction, said a Commerce Department report Wednesday, markedly higher than analysts expected.