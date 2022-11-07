Bangladesh can be a marketing hub for 3b consumers: PM Hasina

“We are building 100 Special Economic Zones across the country with all amenities available. World’s many famous companies are setting up their factories in these zones,” she said.

Besides, she said that Bangladesh has been improving its connectivity within the country and also with the neighbouring countries.

“In June this year,” she said, “we inaugurated the country’s longest bridge, the Padma Bridge that has connected 19 southern and south-western districts directly with the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country.”

Marketing is a discipline that can play an important role in changing the world in terms of creating jobs and making commodities available, she added.

The prime minister hoped that the deliberations of the summit will help create a better world for our future generations.

She thanked president of World Marketing Summit 2022, professor Philip Kotler for inviting her in the summit.

She recalled that she inaugurated the first World Marketing Summit held in Dhaka in 2012.

“I hope that the 3rd summit will focus on the ongoing challenges in the marketing arena in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, and the subsequent sanctions and countersanctions,” she said.