COVID-19 takes its toll on African economy

Africa has so far been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of cases and deaths but its economy has not been so lucky, especially the poorer, smaller countries dependent on a single resource or sector.

The spread of the disease has also picked up speed in recent weeks, stoking concerns that worse is to come.

Here are some key features of the pandemic’s economic impact on Africa:

Historic recession

For 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the economy of sub-Saharan Africa will shrink 3.0 per cent, “the worst outcome on record”. However, it should then grow 3.1 per cent next year—although this is a much slower pace than elsewhere in the world.

In terms of per capita income, it has fallen 5.3 per cent and back to 2013 levels in the space of just a few months.