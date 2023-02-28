India's growth slowed in December quarter on weakness in manufacturing

India's economic growth slowed further in the December quarter as pent up demand eased and weakness in the manufacturing sector continued.

Asia's third largest economy recorded year-on-year growth of 4.4 per cent in October-December, down from 6.3 per cent in July-September, data released by the government on Tuesday showed. The sharp fall in the year-on-year growth rate is also partly due to a fading of pandemic-induced base effects and revision to last year's growth, economists said.

October-December growth was below a Reuters forecast of 4.6 per cent.