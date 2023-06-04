OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

There are growing signs that major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering slashing production further when they meet on Sunday in a bid to prop up prices.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to consult with 10 other oil-producing nations, including Russia, to review the grouping’s future output policy.

The in-person OPEC+ meetings are set to take place from 0800 GMT Sunday in Vienna.

Analysts had expected OPEC+ producers to maintain their current policy, but signs emerged Saturday that staying the course might fall short of sufficiently stabilising the oil market.