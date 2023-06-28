EU to take giant leap towards digital euro

Digital euro enthusiasts say it will complement cash and ensure the ECB does not leave a gap that could be filled by private, usually non-European, players and other central banks.

Critics question the need for a digital euro and banks warn of major risks, while the ECB’s own study found the public was concerned over payment privacy.

“If we are just duplicating the existing payment infrastructure with the digital euro, that is not a good enough business case. For the time being, the digital euro seems to be a solution in search of a problem,” German MEP Markus Ferber told AFP.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will publish a proposal on Wednesday that will be the legal foundation on which the ECB could launch a digital euro.

The final law must be backed by the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament.

The ECB is set to give the formal green light to a digital euro in October and the expectation is that it will be available from 2027 onwards.