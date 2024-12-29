Egypt tests new extension of the Suez Canal

Egypt has tested a new 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) extension to the Suez Canal as it tries to minimise the impact of currents on shipping and increase the key waterway’s capacity.

Two ships used the new extension on Saturday, a statement from the Suez Canal Authority said.

Authority chief Osama Rabie said the development in the canal’s southern region will “enhance navigational safety and reduce the effects of water and air currents on passing ships”.