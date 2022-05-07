Heatwave-hit India says no plan to curb wheat exports

But its hottest March on record and a heatwave in recent days have sparked speculation that India might instead prioritise domestic supplies in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Local media quoted Sudhanshu Pandey, India’s food secretary, as saying on Wednesday that wheat production was expected to fall at least five per cent this year from 110 million tonnes in 2021.

But he added: “I don’t see any controls on exports.”

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India would export 10 million tonnes of wheat, up from seven million, this financial year -- beginning in April.