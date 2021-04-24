IMF, Serbia agree new non-financial, advisory deal

Serbia and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new non-financial and advisory deal tailored to help Belgrade maintain growth during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

Serbia's economy contracted 1.1 per cent last year, less than its regional peers, mainly due to a substantial policy response to the pandemic, the IMF said.

"Policies should continue to support people’s lives and livelihoods until the economic recovery is fully entrenched," it said.