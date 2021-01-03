Indian Rupee on solid footing as foreign investment likely to continue

Expectations of continuous foreign investment into the domestic equity market will support the new found strength in Rupee, analysts said.

However, global cues such as US political situation along with global vaccination roll-out will play a determining role in Rupee’s further movement.

“Looking at the weakness in dollar index and foreign fund inflows in to Indian equity markets, Rupee expected to remain firm though it has come to important support levels near 73 mark,” said Devarsh Vakil, deputy head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

“We expect rupee to remain rangebound this week and digest recent gains.”

Besides, hopes of positive corporate earning outlook will sustain foreign investors’ interest in the market.