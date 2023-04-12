IMF warns of growing global debt fueled by US, China

He was speaking ahead of the publication of the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday morning.

"We have in 2023 a situation where public debt is higher than what was expected pre-pandemic," he said.

Public debt is also expected to grow more quickly than was predicted before the pre-pandemic, he added.

In the US, government debt as a percentage of economic output -- its debt-to-GDP ratio -- is expected to surpass its pandemic-era peak by 2027, Gaspar said.