Global recession likely in 2023: World Economic Forum survey

“Almost two-thirds of respondents consider a global recession to be likely in 2023, including 18 per cent who consider it extremely likely, more than twice as many as in the previous survey in September 2022,” said ‘The January 2023 Chief Economists Outlook’ by the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society.

However, views are divergent, with a third of respondents considering a global recession to be unlikely this year.