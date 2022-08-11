Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast on strong global headwinds

Economists often see the performance of the city state's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity.

Singapore's economy is now projected to expand by 3.0 to 4.0 per cent this year, trimmed from a 3.0 to 5.0 forecast earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The economy grew by 4.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter to June, faster than the 3.8 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, it said.

But compared to the previous three months, the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent, reversing the 0.8 per cent expansion in the first quarter.