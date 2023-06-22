IMF, World Bank under pressure to boost climate change financing

Both the IMF and World Bank have introduced policies in recent years to help countries deal with the climate transition.

Last year, the IMF launched its Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), with just over $40 billion in funds at its disposal, to offer longer-term loans to finance projects related to these issues.

Bangladesh, Barbados, Costa Rica and Rwanda are the first countries to benefit.

And at the World Bank, former president David Malpass lauded moves under his watch to double climate financing to $32 billion and to put in place a global warming action plan for the period of 2021 to 2025.

His successor, Ajay Banga, used his inaugural address to call on the bank to "pursue both climate adaptation and mitigation," among other issues.

"Change is appropriate for the World Bank," Banga said. "It isn't a symptom of failure or drift or irrelevance, it is a symptom of opportunity, life, and importance."

But both institutions admit that their financing capacities are currently insufficient to meet the needs of developing economies, which the IMF estimates will be well over a trillion dollars per year by 2025.