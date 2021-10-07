Sri Lanka's economy to grow 3.3pc in 2021, debt risk high: World Bank

Sri Lanka’s economy will grow by a modest 3.3 per cent in 2021, well below the 7.1 per cent expansion projected for South Asia as a whole, the World Bank said on Thursday, calling for urgent action to address debt risks and rising poverty.

The island nation has struggled with multiple Covid-19 waves with over half a million people infected and its vibrant tourism industry has been decimated, with arrivals dropping 95 per cent when compared with 2019.