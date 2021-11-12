Uganda’s MoTIV gets first UNESCO-Bangabandhu prize in creative economy

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has handed over the ‘UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy’ to MoTIV, a Uganda-based integrated creative studio, reports UNB.

Noel Collin Kaijabwango, business and operations lead of MoTIV, received the prize and certificate on behalf of team MoTIV.

Prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present beside her while handing over the prize.

Audrey Azoulay, who was re-elected to the post of Director-General of UNESCO with the massive support of the organisation’s 193 member states, delivered welcome remarks at the function held on Thursday.