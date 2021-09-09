US, EU officials to kick off new trade, tech council on Sept 29: White House

Top officials from the United States and European Union will meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sept. 29 for the inaugural meeting of the newly established US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

The council, announced at the US-EU summit in June, aims to expand and deepen trade and investment ties between the United States and the EU, while working to update the rules of engagement for the 21st century economy, said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.