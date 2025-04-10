China urges US to meet 'halfway' as markets rocket on Trump tariff pause

China on Thursday urged the United States to meet it "halfway" as US President Donald Trump imposed more levies on Chinese goods but, in a huge relief to global markets, paused tariffs on other countries.

Stocks on Wall Street, across Asia and Europe rocketed in reaction to Trump's announcement that he was halting a levy hike for almost all nations for 90 days.

But Trump also said he was raising tariffs on China to 125 percent from an earlier 104 percent, the latest salvo in an escalating standoff between the world's two largest economies.

The heightened tariffs against China took effect at the same time Thursday as retaliatory levies of 84 percent slapped on by Beijing on US imports.

China's commerce ministry warned the tariffs risked "severely" impacting the global economy, but stressed that "the door to dialogue is open".