What India’s u-turn on wheat exports means for global markets

India was initially eyeing as much as 12 million tonnes of wheat exports in 2022/23, significantly higher than last year’s record exports of 7.2 million tonnes.

After harvesting five consecutive record crops, New Delhi was hoping a sixth crop would be even higher at 111.32 million tonnes.

But a heat-wave during a crucial crop development phase dented yields, forcing the government to cut its output estimate to 105 million tonnes.

Lower output coupled with strong export demand then pushed local prices higher, often above the government’s fixed procurement price.

That prompted farmers to sell wheat privately instead of to the state, whose purchases to run welfare schemes slumped due to tight supplies.