WTO optimistic after fisheries meet, but 'gaps' remain

The World Trade Organization chief voiced optimism that a ministerial meeting Thursday would pave the way to successful negotiations towards a long elusive deal banning subsidies that favour overfishing, but gaps remain.

"It's been a successful day," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters at the close of the full-day virtual meeting of trade ministers from nearly 130 countries.

She hailed that after two decades, the global trade body had finally received the political guidance needed to begin text-based negotiations towards a deal banning harmful fishing subsidies.

"For the first time, we have a text that ministers have said 'on the basis of this text, let's try to negotiate'," she said.

Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged though that Thursday's talks also revealed that there were still numerous "gaps that need to be filled, differences that members have to bridge".

WTO members have for the past 20 years been discussing the need for a deal banning subsidies that contribute to illegal and unregulated fishing, as well as to overfishing that threatens the sustainability of fish stocks and the industry.