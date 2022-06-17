WTO strikes landmark deals on fishing, food insecurity and Covid vaccine

The WTO’s 12th ministerial conference (MC12) reeled in a deal to halt harmful fisheries subsidies after more than two decades of negotiations, and also reached agreements on e-commerce, responding to pandemics and reforming the organisation itself.

“Not in a long while has the WTO seen such a significant number of multilateral outcomes,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

“The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world. The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to the emergencies of our time.”

With ministers struggling to conclude agreements on each separate issue, countries began making trade-offs across the topics that ultimately kept several measures alive.

“There were many moments when I feared we would come out of MC12 with nothing at all,” Okonjo-Iweala later admitted.

But after the conference went nearly 36 hours into overtime, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted “DEAL!”

The “ministerial succeeded in delivering important outcomes, despite unprecedented challenges.”