IMF raises Asia's economic forecast on China recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast on Tuesday as China's recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.

The reopening of China's economy will be pivotal for the region with the spillover to Asia seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment, the IMF said.

"Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India," the IMF said in its regional economic outlook report.