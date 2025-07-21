US tariff negotiation: Govt turns to the businessmen at the eleventh hour

From the very beginning, the interim government did not involve the private sector, economists, or trade experts in the negotiations over reducing reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.

As a result, exporters are not very confident about any progress regarding tariff reduction. They said that if the tariffs are not reduced, it is they who will ultimately suffer. Some US buyers have reportedly informed Bangladeshi exporters that the country is lagging far behind in the negotiations, which has created frustration among exporters over the government’s handling of the issue.

According to concerned businesspeople and exporters, after two and a half months of talks, it is now evident that competing countries are far ahead of Bangladesh. Yet, Bangladesh has only ten days left to negotiate a reduction in reciprocal tariffs. After failing to bring any positive results in two rounds of talks, the government is now approaching exporters, businesses, and the private sector.

It has been learned that the Ministry of Commerce is leading the negotiation with the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on behalf of the Bangladesh government. After two meetings, the government has come to understand that USTR does not have the authority to reduce tariffs — only the Trump administration can do so.