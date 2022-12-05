Business

Inflation dips in Nov, but no relief in commodity prices

Staff Correspondent
The prices of all commodities have skyrocketed due to the impact of rising inflation. A man counts his cash after purchasing a half litre palm oil and a kilogram catfish at Tk 70 and Tk 150 respectively. The picture was taken from Naya Bazar in Dhaka on 24 November. Dipu Malakar

The rate of inflation in the country has decreased to 8.85 per cent in November from 8.91 per cent in October though the prices of essential commodities remain unchanged during the period.

The statistics were published on Monday at a press conference at the office of planning minister, M A Mannan.  

However, non-food inflation saw an uptrend from 9.58 per cent in October to 9.98 per cent in November, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), while the food inflation dropped by .14 per cent to 8 per cent. 

Talking about the reasons behind the downward trend of inflation, the planning minister said, the prices of vegetables have decreased. There is also a bumper yield of paddy.

He said the inflation will decrease further in the future.   

