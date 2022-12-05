Inflation dips in Nov, but no relief in commodity prices

The rate of inflation in the country has decreased to 8.85 per cent in November from 8.91 per cent in October though the prices of essential commodities remain unchanged during the period.

The statistics were published on Monday at a press conference at the office of planning minister, M A Mannan.

However, non-food inflation saw an uptrend from 9.58 per cent in October to 9.98 per cent in November, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), while the food inflation dropped by .14 per cent to 8 per cent.