ACC seeks responsibilities to investigate reserve heist case

Hackers stole USD 81 million from the Bangladesh Bank reserve during the tenure of the Bangladesh Awami League government.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police could not complete their investigation in the lawsuit that was filed with Motijheel police station in the city even after nine years.

Now the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wants to investigate the case.

CID has already found involvement of 14 people including former central bank governor Atiur Rahman in the reserve heist incident. The immigration police have already placed an embargo on their travelling abroad.

Wishing not to be named, an ACC official told Prothom Alo that the crime of reserve heist incident falls within the jurisdiction of ACC. The former government of Sheikh Hasina filed a fabricated case with the intention to conceal the incident and gave CID charge to investigate that.

The case was filed with Motijheel police station after 39 days of the incident under three sections including theft.