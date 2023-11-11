RMG factories hang closure notices on entrances

More than a hundred readymade garment (RMG) factories have affixed closure notices at their entrances, following the workers' demonstrations for a wage hike and subsequent incidents of vandalism.

During a spot visit on a Saturday morning, the factories in Jirabo, Nischintapur, Narsinghpur, and Jamgara areas of Savar were found closed, with some anxious workers waiting outside for updates on reopening.

The workers have staged demonstrations for the last several days, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.