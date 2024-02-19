RMG sector: Exports to US fall by $2.44b in a year  

In 2023, Bangladesh's garment sector faced challenges in the US market as exports of Bangladesh-made garments to the country decreased by $2.44 billion.

Interestingly, the top five garment-exporting countries experienced similar declines. China's apparel exports to the United States fell by $5.44 billion, Vietnam's by $4.06 billion, India's by $1.52 billion, and Indonesia's by $1.42 billion.

According to updated statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) under the US Department of Commerce, US businesses imported $77.84 billion worth of clothing last year, down from $99.86 billion in the same period in 2022.

This marks a 22.05 per cent decrease in US apparel imports compared to the previous year.