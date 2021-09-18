120 cars remain uncollected for a decade at Chittagong port

Rusted engines, broken wheels, damaged batteries, lost keys, covered in fungus and dust – this is the condition of 120 luxury vehicles which remain uncollected for a decade at Chittagong port.

These vehicles of various renowned brands, including Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar, Ford and Mitsubishi, were shipped to the port under the Carnet de Passage system that allows travellers and tourists to move through the countries driving their own vehicles.

And most of these vehicles are kept in airtight containers but the state of the vehicles parked on the dock is pitiful.