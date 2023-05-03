IMF inquires about pending USD 3b from export

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has inquired about the pending US$300 billion from export sector.

A visiting delegation raised the issue during a meeting with the commerce ministry at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The delegation inquired about this at such a time when the banks in the country are facing a dollar crisis and the traders are being refused by the banks to open letter of credit (LC) due to the crisis.

In the meeting with the IMF delegation (staff consultation mission), commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh led the Bangladesh side while Rahul Anand, the mission chief, led the IMF delegation (staff consultation mission).