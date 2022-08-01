Face budget deficit through internal resource collection: NBR chairman

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR), Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem has warned of facing the budget deficit through internal resource collection, BSS reports.

He termed meeting up the budget deficit as a big challenge and opined there is no alternative to formulate investment and business-friendly revenue policy to face the challenge. Side by side with this, utmost emphasis should be given on collecting internal revenues through import duty, VAT and income tax.

As a whole, there is no way but to formulate a deficit budget for continuing the country's economic development, he added. The NBR Chairman came up with the observation while addressing a view-sharing meeting on post-budget for 2022-23 fiscal with divisional officers and deputy commissioners as chief guest on Sunday.