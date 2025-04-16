Govt to form trade negotiating body to face challenges: Anisuzzaman

The special assistant was briefing reporters following Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s meeting with the experts on the LDC graduation. Earlier in the day, the meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Chowdhury said they discussed the preparation of Bangladesh, in detail, on graduation from the LDC status and they were satisfied with the preparation.

Noting that they also discussed precautionary measures on the LDC graduation, he said a committee is being formed involving experts and representatives from all sectors to monitor the situation.