Star-rated hotels see decline in foreign guests

When the quota reform movement took a violent turn in Dhaka, the star-rated hotel business took a huge hit from mid-July. Then because of the overall situation after the political change of power on 5 August through the student-people mass uprising, the hotels with star ratings became almost vacant. At the same time, social and corporate events reduced too, sending luxury hotels reeling into huge losses.

However, the star-rated hotel business has started to rebound gradually since the law and order situation has improved a little in the last two and a half months, stated people in the sector. They say that the business has not returned to complete normalcy yet, though.

Around 50 per cent or more rooms in most of the star-rated hotels in the capital are vacant even this month. Nor there are many social programmes like weddings. Though meetings and seminars are being held, they are a lot lower in number compared to last year.

Officials from several star-rated hotels stated that majority of the guests in the star-rated hotels are the local and foreign businessmen. There has been a significant drop in the number of foreign guests following the political change of power.