What uncertainties does the economy face?

The country may achieve the lowest economic growth since the Covid-19 pandemic this financial year. This prediction by the World Bank is being backed up by the flagging pace of the economy.

An analysis of various indicators indicates that economic activities have slowed down even further over the past few months. Economists and analysts feel that the government should speedily focus on the uncertainties that are cropping up in the economy.

The World Bank's South Asia Development Update, published on 10 October, states that Bangladesh may see a four per cent growth in the current fiscal. But this is the mid-point of the growth projection.

The report stated, if the economy does not proceed properly, growth may fall to 3.2 per cent. If it does very well, it may reach 5.2 per cent at the very most.

With the economy growing sluggish, if it plummets as predicted by the World Bank, then this will be even lower than the GDP achieved during Covid times. The country's GDP was 3.45 per cent at the worst point of the Covid pandemic in 2019-20.

Like other countries of the world, Bangladesh too had raised all sorts of prohibitions in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Industrial production had shut down for weeks. International trade was hit hard.