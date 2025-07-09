Bangladesh’s 801 export-oriented enterprises at high risk

More than 800 Bangladeshi export-oriented enterprises may face a significant amount of risk following the United States’ announcement of reciprocal tariffs on goods produced in Bangladesh. Exporters warn that unless the additional tariffs are negotiated and reduced, exports to the US could face serious setbacks.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 35 per cent reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi goods, which is set to come into effect from 1 August. This declaration has sparked concern among more than 2,000 Bangladeshi exporters with active trade links to the US.

Many of those firms also export to other countries. However, a number of them rely solely on the US market for their shipments.