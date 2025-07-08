Salehuddin hopes to get better results in meeting with US on tariff

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today expressed his high optimism to get a much better result during the one-to-one negotiation meeting with the USTR in the USA.

"After the meeting scheduled for today (July 8) in USA (early morning in Bangladesh on July 9), we will be able to know about the further developments on the tariff issue," he said replying to queries of reporters after chairing two separate meetings on the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs and the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Dr Salehuddin said US President Donald J. Trump has sent a letter to the Chief Adviser on the tariff issue, but the Bangladesh delegation will hold meeting with the USTR. "Only then we will be able to know on the matter in details."