Why income tax return needs details of travel, tuition fees, credit bill including 9 expenditure

Throughout the year, you may make purchases and pay bills using your credit card for various purposes, spending a substantial amount of money in this way.

At the end of the year, when submitting your income tax return, you are required to declare these credit card expenses. You must also disclose how much you spent on travel, both within the country and abroad.

When submitting the annual income tax statement or return, taxpayers are required to disclose their lifestyle.

This includes reporting expenses such as travel and credit card usage. For this purpose, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) requires information under nine categories.