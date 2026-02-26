BB Governor change: Qualified people won't be interested in such positions in future

It is not unusual for a new government to reshuffle people in various important posts. But the way the recently outgoing governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, was removed was not what he deserved. He could have been given a more dignified farewell.

Just the day before yesterday, the outgoing governor had met the new finance minister. It seemed then that continuity in the governorship would be maintained. Yesterday, the outgoing governor even held a press conference. Then, in the afternoon, he learned that he was no longer governor. If he had been told during the meeting with the finance minister the previous day that a change of governor was coming, that would have been better.