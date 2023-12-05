Business slows, company registration drops

Amid the ongoing economic slump, entrepreneurs have been showing less interest in the formation of companies over the past couple of years as the average number of company registration with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) dropped to 18 a day from to 33 a day in two years ago.

RJSC sources said the number of company registrations dropped by one-third in a year to 8,021 in the 2022-23 fiscal from 12,125 in the 2020-21 fiscal.

Currently 18 firms on average are being registered daily.

A total of 2,648 companies received registration in the first five months (July-November) of 2023-24 fiscal, which is less than one-third of the companies received registrations in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. About 3,500 firms were registered in the first five months of the previous fiscal.

More to follow…