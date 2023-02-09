Eswatini invites Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to set up plants

During the discussion, the Eswatinian side said a partnership would be forged between Eswatini and Bangladesh sides for the production of pharmaceutical products.
The health ministry officials of Eswatini briefed the Bangladesh side about the facilities and opportunities of pharmaceutical production in the country.
The state minister informed the Eswatinian side about the achievements of the Bangladesh government in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.
Bangladesh exports pharmaceutical products to a large number of countries in the world, he said.