Eswatini invites Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to set up plants

Eswatini health minister Lizzy Nkosi has invited Bangladeshi companies to set up production units in Eswatini, reports UNB.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Health of Eswatini Lizzy Nkosi in Mbabane Tuesday.

The health minister said the Covid pandemic introduced new challenges for the countries.

She showed interest in working with the Bangladesh government in tackling Covid pandemic as well as sharing knowledge with Bangladesh in the health sector.