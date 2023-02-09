Local

Eswatini invites Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to set up plants

Prothom Alo English Desk
Eswatini health minister Lizzy Nkosi (L) has invited Bangladeshi companies to set up production units in EswatiniUNB

Eswatini health minister Lizzy Nkosi has invited Bangladeshi companies to set up production units in Eswatini, reports UNB.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Health of Eswatini Lizzy Nkosi in Mbabane Tuesday.

The health minister said the Covid pandemic introduced new challenges for the countries.

She showed interest in working with the Bangladesh government in tackling Covid pandemic as well as sharing knowledge with Bangladesh in the health sector.

During the discussion, the Eswatinian side said a partnership would be forged between Eswatini and Bangladesh sides for the production of pharmaceutical products.

The health ministry officials of Eswatini briefed the Bangladesh side about the facilities and opportunities of pharmaceutical production in the country.

The state minister informed the Eswatinian side about the achievements of the Bangladesh government in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

Bangladesh exports pharmaceutical products to a large number of countries in the world, he said.

