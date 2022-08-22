We don’t consider economists’ fear that seriously: Shamsul Alam

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam on Sunday said they don’t take the economists’ concerns that seriously and there are no crisis in the country's economy as Bangladesh is moving ahead in a planned way. He also said there is no weakness in the planning process.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion 'New Challenges in the economy of Bangladesh' that was organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its auditorium in the capital.

Shamsul Alam said, “We don’t consider the concerns of the economists that seriously. In the traditional political system, economists are experts in expressing fears. They were concerned about the construction of the Padma Bridge with our own funding. They also had feared that some 500,000 people would die of coronavirus. But in reality, that was not the case. However, I don’t know whether the inflation rate will be 10 per cent or not.”